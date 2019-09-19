Council rejects AG appointment for county attorney’s office

New Hampshire's Executive Council has rejected the appointment of Manchester's former police chief to oversee a county attorney's office that's been criticized for its handling of criminal cases.

WMUR-TV reports the vote for David Mara was tied at two Wednesday. One councilor abstained.

The attorney general's office took over day-to-day prosecutorial duties in Hillsborough County after county attorney Michael Conlon, who was elected, refused to resign. The attorney general's office recommended Mara.

Councilor Debora Pignatelli suggested that the attorney general's office was attempting to circumvent the democratic process by installing its own person to oversee Hillsborough. But Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said Conlon has failed to deliver on restoring order to a deficient office.

The council approved David Rotman as an assistant attorney general to help with training in county attorney offices, starting with Hillsborough.