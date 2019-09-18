Emergency sirens accidentally activated in Honolulu

Honolulu authorities say emergency sirens were accidentally activated during the evening rush hour.

Honolulu Police issued an alert shortly afterward saying there was no emergency.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell spokesman Andrew Pereira says there's no reason to be alarmed. He says the city's Department of Emergency Management is investigating.

Residents heard the siren in areas near downtown.

The false alarm echoed the moment last year when a state agency mistakenly sent an alert about an incoming ballistic missile to cell phones and broadcast stations in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency didn't trigger emergency sirens during the false missile alert, though some military bases turned on theirs.