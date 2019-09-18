Sanders plans campaign stops in Norman, Lawton powwow visit

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Plans to visit Oklahoma this weekend, including campaign stops in Norman and at a Comanche Nation powwow outside of Lawton.

The Vermont senator's visit to the Sooner State is his first in the 2020 election cycle. He visited Oklahoma several times four years ago and won the state's 2016 Democratic primary.

Sanders will hold a rally at 3 p.m. Sunday in Norman's Reaves Park, adjacent to the University of Oklahoma campus.

Sanders will then travel to Lawton for the 28th Annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow, where he is expected to participate in the event's "grand entry" and speak to the crowd at about 7 p.m.

Oklahoma votes next year as part of "Super Tuesday" on March 3.