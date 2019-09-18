Prosecutors: Nurse took drugs intended for dying veterans

Federal prosecutors say a former nurse at a veterans' hospital in Massachusetts took liquid morphine intended for dying patients for her own use and then administered diluted doses.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Kathleen Noftle took the drugs in 2017 from veterans under her care in the hospice unit at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford.

They say in one case, a veteran who received a diluted dose of morphine experienced increased difficulty breathing and increased suffering in his final days.

The Tewksbury woman was arrested Wednesday and released on personal recognizance after an initial court appearance. Not guilty pleas to charges of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation and tampering with a consumer product were entered on her behalf.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A voicemail was left with her federal public defender.