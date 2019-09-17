Detention center moves sale agreement to closed session

A Rhode Island detention center has decided to move the discussion around a potential sale to a private operator behind closed doors.

The Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls has put aside consideration of agreement with creditors Monday night.

The decision angered groups of demonstrators who have been protesting the prison's cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants.

The 770-bed facility is a nonprofit prison run by a quasi-public corporation where a prison guard apparently drove his truck through a group protesting the prison's relationship with the immigration agency.

Never Again Action, a Jewish group, disrupted the board's meeting Friday with chanting, singing and a celebration of Shabbat. The board moved to not hold a vote Monday and postpone the session to Tuesday.