Maine seeks to clear up confusion about marijuana tracking

Maine's marijuana policy office is seeking to curb confusion about the state's new track-and-trace system, which is required by law.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy conducted a demonstration on Monday of a cloud-based software product that will use barcode-based tags and labels to track the growth and distribution of marijuana products in the state. Individual tags and labels will cost 25 cents.

The Portland Press Herald reports some marijuana industry members were concerned that would mean hundreds of tags would be required for the life of one plant, which can be processed into many products. The marijuana office later clarified that individual products available for sale would not require individual labels.

The office says the track and trace system is required in the state's marijuana legalization act.