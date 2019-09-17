Abraham says his aim on Edwards in Louisiana governor race

FILE - In this March 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge, La. Republicans challenging Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards couldn’t match the Democrat’s fundraising pace as they ready for final advertising blitzes ahead of the Oct. 12 election. Abraham brought in $761,000 from donors. AP Photo

Republican candidate for Louisiana governor Ralph Abraham is pledging to keep his campaign ire focused on Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Abraham, a third-term congressman, says he won't follow the lead of his GOP challenger Eddie Rispone, a businessman who unleashed an attack ad on Abraham.

Rispone's TV ad released Tuesday has drawn backlash from some Republicans who call it the wrong strategy to defeat Edwards. They worry about repeating the GOP infighting of the 2015 governor's race that helped Edwards become the Deep South's only Democratic governor.

Rispone is running third in polls for the Oct. 12 primary behind second-place Abraham, despite spending millions of his own money on the race.

Conservative talk radio host Moon Griffon endorsed Abraham on Tuesday, saying Rispone needs to pull his attack ad.