National Politics
Rep. Wilson says he’s out as GOP House minority leader
Oregon House Minority Leader Carl Wilson says he's been deposed as leader of the House Republican caucus and he's not going to seek re-election in 2020.
Wilson, a Republican from Grants Pass, said he lost a battle over leadership of the GOP caucus to Rep. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, who is in her first legislative term. Wilson said Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, was elected deputy leader Monday night, replacing Rep. Greg Barreto, a Republican from Cove.
The Daily Courier reports the sticking point was a strategy dispute regarding election campaigns in 2020 over how to even the odds against Democrats, who have a 38-22 supermajority in the House.
Wilson said he's ready to call it quits on a career that has spanned six combined legislative terms, and won't seek reelection next year.
Comments