NYPD officer hurt, domestic violence suspect dead

Authorities say a police officer has been wounded and a domestic violence suspect is dead after gunshots were exchanged on Staten Island.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Tuesday that the man pulled a gun and fired two shots as officers were trying to arrest him. Officers fired three shots in return.

It's not yet clear whose bullet hit the officer. She is in stable condition but needed hand surgery.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the officer faced danger "heroically."

The commissioner said the slain man previously served 5 years in prison for a previous shooting.

He said officers had tried subduing him with a Taser before he pulled the gun.

The mayor and police commissioner were joined at news conference by police union president Patrick Lynch.