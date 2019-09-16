Off-duty police inspector killed in Bronx motorcycle crash

A New York City police inspector has been killed in a motorcycle crash in the Bronx.

Police say 56-year-old Michael McGrath was on his motorcycle in the Pelham Bay neighborhood just before 8 a.m. Monday when he collided with a truck that was making a left turn.

McGrath was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver remained at the scene.

McGrath served as commanding officer of the NYPD Cadet Corps.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill extended his "deepest condolences" to his family, friends and colleagues, saying McGrath "shaped young minds and prepared coming generations of New York's Finest."