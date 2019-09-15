Biden, other hopefuls set for down-home Southern politics

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg talks with attendees at the Hawkeye Area Labor Council Labor Day Picnic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Buttigieg would like to turn the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination into a contest about generational change. But there’s one looming problem for the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana: He has yet to win over his own. AP Photo

Four of the Democrats seeking their party's 2020 presidential nomination are descending on South Carolina for what organizers call the oldest traditional stump speech event in the country.

On Monday, Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are set to speak at the Galivants Ferry Stump, a biennial Democratic event.

The event dates back to the 1870s, when former Civil War Gen. Wade Hampton arrived in Galivants Ferry as part of his campaign for South Carolina governor. Area businessman Joseph Holliday began to invite Democratic candidates to give campaign speeches from his Galivants Ferry store, standing on a tree stump to be seen above the crowd.

This year's event is the first organized specifically for presidential hopefuls.