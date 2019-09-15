Plymouth State lecture series explores campaign issues

A lecture series at Plymouth State University will explore some of the key issues facing voters ahead of the next presidential election.

The free Saul O Sidore Lecture Series starts Tuesday, with other sessions set for Oct. 22 and Nov. 5.

The first speaker will be sociologist Alison McLetchie, who will discuss the role of race in U.S. elections. In October, Gregory Samuels of the University of Montevallo will discuss fact-checking in the age of fake news.

The November speaker will be Harold Meyerson, an editor of The American Prospect, who will explore the renewed appeal of socialism. The series will continue in March and April with presentations on immigration and border security, health care, the economy and the risk of nuclear escalation.

Reservations are recommended.