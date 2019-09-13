GOP House candidate under fire for old anti-Trump posts

A Republican House candidate running for a key seat in southern New Mexico is facing criticism for old social media posts attacking Donald Trump.

Claire Chase wrote several Facebook posts in 2015 and 2016 denouncing Trump as he sought the GOP nomination for president before publicly supporting him in the general election.

Her two Republican opponents, Yvette Herrell and Chris Mathys, say the old posts show she still has disdain for the president.

The social media posts were first reported by the conservative online news organization, Breitbart News .

Chase campaign spokesman Craig Murphy says Chase wrote the posts before Trump won the GOP nomination and was open about her support for another candidate.

Murphy says Chase voted for Trump in the general election and has been very pleased with his actions as president.