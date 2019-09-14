Meet the woman behind Birmingham’s first charter school

In this July 26, 2019 photo, Jonta Morris, the CEO, founder, and principal of Legacy Prep, poses in Birmingham, Ala. Birmingham's educational landscape changed forever in August, when Legacy Prep, the area's first and Alabama's third public charter school, opened its doors to 130 students in Kindergarten, first, and second grades Mary Fehr

Birmingham's educational landscape changed forever in August, when Legacy Prep, the area's first and Alabama's third public charter school, opened its doors to 130 students in Kindergarten, first, and second grades. The school, located in west Birmingham in the Daniel Payne Community Plaza, has been more than three years in the making.

CEO, founder, and principal Jonta Morris sees the school's opening as an extension of the legacy of Birmingham's role in the civil rights movement. "Equitable education is the civil rights movement of our time," Morris says. "I recognize the inequities that exist from levels of systematic oppression, and I also recognize who slips through the cracks as a result of that."

Charter schools are like public schools in that they do not charge tuition and do not have any entrance requirements. However, as a charter school, Morris says, Legacy Prep has more flexibility in creating an education program that best serves students and families. "There's more autonomy and choice in how you design everything, from curriculum to the daily schedule to hiring practices," she says.

In exchange for that flexibility, the school is strictly held to the contract, or charter, they agreed to with the Alabama Public Charter School Commission, the governing body that oversees the school. That contract includes benchmarks for academic, financial, and organizational progress, and if those benchmarks aren't reached by the end of the school's five-year contract, the school could be closed down.

When charter schools were first created 30 years ago, they were envisioned to be engines of innovation. Alabama was late to the table, approving the creation of charters in 2015. The first charter school in the state, ACCEL Day and Evening Academy, opened in Mobile in 2017, serving students in grades nine through 12 who were at risk of dropping out of school. The state's second charter school, University Charter School, opened in 2018 in Livingston.

Morris says Legacy Prep plans to add a grade each year, eventually becoming a K-8 school, with pre-Kindergarten classes also in the works.

For now, Morris is focused on the school's 130 "Prepsters" — as students are called. In addition to a heavy emphasis on reading and math, Prepsters attend classes to learn skills such as coding and robotics, music, art, and theater.

Morris says the students, most of whom are from communities near the school, are surrounded by "a village" of people from across the school and the community that support them not only academically, but also socially and emotionally. The school also employs a social worker and nurse. A washing machine is available for families who need it.

Parents and families are expected to be a part of the Legacy Prep village, Morris says. Parents are required to volunteer four hours of time at the school during each of the school's two semesters. Volunteering opportunities range from preparing class materials or helping out in a classroom to chaperoning a field trip. It helps to promote parent involvement, and also reinforces the support of the community.

When it comes to the school's teachers, Morris is intensely proud. "We have the most dynamic educators this side of the Mississippi," she says.

When asked what she looked for when hiring each of the school's 12 teachers, Morris says that exhibiting a mindset that all children can and will learn was a must. "You can learn skills needed to teach," she says, "but (you can't learn a) mindset."

Each of the school's six classrooms — two for each grade level — are staffed with a master teacher and a Legacy Teaching Fellow. Master teachers are certified by the state, and fellows typically are on an alternative certification path — often they're in the midst of a career change or just starting out in their career.

As a former Teach for America corps member, Morris knows that those who haven't followed a traditional path to teaching have a lot to offer.

"This creates the opportunity for someone to follow what they're truly passionate about," she says.

With two teachers in each classroom, learning is highly individualized for the school's Prepsters.

In addition to a strong group of teachers, community partnerships also are central to the school's success, Morris says. For example, Birmingham Children's Theatre will provide daily theater instruction, and Alabama STEM Education will serve as both the federal child nutrition program sponsor and the afterschool provider.

The Daniel Payne Community Plaza, where the school is located, will continue to serve the larger community through a variety of services and initiatives, including GED classes for adults.

Morris says getting to the point where Legacy Prep could open its doors was hard work. While state funding is available now that the school has opened, Morris had to rely on grants and donations during the three-year planning process. She successfully landed a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education and raised more than $1 million in donations, helping get the school off the ground.

Financial sustainability is one of the most difficult challenges charter schools face, and even with state funding, Morris says, the school will have to continually engage in fundraising efforts to expand and grow in a way that's consistent with the board's vision.

Morris says Legacy Prep will help revive a community that has been neglected. "Education can really be the nucleus and heartbeat of a community, and so what better way than to start this new legacy with a school that is built on love, joy, and excellence."