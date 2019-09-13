Review says state lawmakers introducing, passing fewer bills

A new analysis found the number of bills introduced and the number of laws passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature has fallen since peaking in the early 1990s.

The review of four decades of data by The Philadelphia Inquirer and Spotlight PA found that lawmakers are increasingly introducing resolutions that do not substantively change state law.

The news organizations say that the busiest period since the mid-1970s, between 1991 and 1996, saw about 5,100 bills introduced each two-year session.

In recent years the average is running about 3,900 bills per session.

More than 600 bills were passed in the late 1970s and early '80s, compared with 286 in the 2017-18 session.

The review found half of state representatives put in 10 or fewer bills during the most recent session.