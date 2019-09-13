Huntsville says no to electric scooters

Leaders in Huntsville are saying no to a proposal to allow electric scooters in the north Alabama city.

News outlets report that City Council members rejected a move to bring a scooter pilot program to downtown on a 3-2 vote during a meeting Thursday night.

The scooters have drawn complaints about safety and other problems in some cities, including Atlanta. But they're also popular with riders who use them as cheap, efficient transportation.

Mayor Tommy Battle both acknowledged problems with scooters and supported the move to allow them in Huntsville.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The council vote effectively kills the program for now in Huntsville, a city of about 195,000 people.