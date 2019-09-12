Reeves camp says Hood report on road project is ‘deceptive’

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves speaks with reporters after being declared winner of the runoff for the Republican nomination for governor in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood released an investigative report Wednesday, Sept. 11, that says his rival in this year's governor's race, Reeves, improperly sought to influence a roadbuilding project near Reeves' neighborhood. AP Photo

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves' campaign says an investigative report about him that was issued by his rival in the Mississippi governor's race, Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, is "deceptive."

Reeves campaign spokesman Parker Briden says Thursday that Hood failed to interview key people about a road expansion project.

Hood's office published a report Wednesday that said Reeves pushed the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build a frontage road near Reeves' gated subdivision in Flowood.

Hood says he did not interview Reeves because the lieutenant governor withheld email and other documents that investigators requested.

The two are competing in the Nov. 5 election.

Hood campaigned Thursday in northern Mississippi and discussed his economic development proposals, including additional state funding for community college tuition assistance.