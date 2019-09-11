Mayor’s calendar includes interviews with crossing guards

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has denied he micromanaged city schools by interviewing crossing guards, but his calendars list him holding interviews with crossing guard candidates and candidates for dozens of other low-level jobs.

Elorza's calendars list interviews with two crossing guard candidates in March. The calendars, released to The Associated Press after a public records request, also list the Democrat interviewing candidates for jobs including a tree trimmer and a substitute clerk.

Elorza's spokeswoman, Emily Crowell, says the mayor met with crossing guards as part of the interview process but doesn't consider them formal interviews. She says he hasn't personally rejected any candidates he's interviewed for low-level positions.

Complaints about Elorza micromanaging surfaced in an independent report about Providence's dysfunctional schools. The review team said Elorza explicitly denied interviewing crossing guards.