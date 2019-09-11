Judge withholds video in fatal Oklahoma police shooting

A judge has granted a prosecutor's request to withhold the video of a fatal police shooting in southeast Oklahoma.

Pittsburg County District Court Judge Mike Hogan on Tuesday granted District Attorney Charles Sullivan's motion to quash an open records request for the video of the July 17 shooting of 35-year-old Mark Anson Schoggins.

Police say Schoggins was shot in McAlester following a police chase after he reportedly stole items from a liquor store. The officers' names haven't been released.

Sullivan acknowledged the video is public record, but says there are exceptions if it shows a death, severe violence or is part of an ongoing investigation. Sullivan told the McAlester News-Capital he hasn't received an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report on its investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The newspaper and attorney Brecken Wagner requested the video.