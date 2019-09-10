Exoneree, others urge state to compensate wrongly convicted

Advocacy groups and an exonerated former inmate say Montana should compensate people who have been wrongfully convicted of a crime.

Michelle Feldman of the New York-based Innocence Project told a legislative committee on Monday the state should pay exonerees at least $50,000 a year for every year they served in prison and set reasonable eligibility requirements to seek compensation.

The state offers educational aid for people who are exonerated as a result of DNA evidence, but no cash payment. Those exonerated of crimes in Montana instead must file a civil rights lawsuit.

Supporters of a policy change say it would get people help sooner and save the state costly litigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cody Marble testified he was released from prison with less assistance than guilty people receive.