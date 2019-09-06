National Politics
Combat exercise to increase flights from northern Utah base
Hill Air Force Base officials say residents of nearby communities will notice more flights than usual in coming days as units conduct a large combat exercise.
Officials said the 388th and 419 fighter wings will fly roughly 80 sorties a day during daylight hours on Monday through Thursday, compared with the usual 60 or so on a typical day.
According to base officials, pilots will take off in waves to simulate a large force engagement with enemy aircraft.
