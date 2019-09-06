Nebraska prison ends lockdown, eases restrictions on inmates

Nebraska's largest prison has ended a lockdown that was initiated so staff members could search for drugs, weapons and other contraband after a string of violent attacks on employees.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln lifted some of the restrictions Friday that had been imposed on inmates since Wednesday morning. The prison is now on modified operations, which allows inmates to have some controlled movement outside their cells.

The lockdown required prisoners to remain in their cells unless they had a staff escort, and inmates weren't allowed to shower or visit areas where they normally spend their days.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says he isn't ready to discuss what the prison-wide search found, but he previously told lawmakers that the prison is seeing more weapons, drugs and cellphones.