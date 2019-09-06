West Virginia city approves regulations for needle exchange

A West Virginia city has approved an ordinance that would regulate a needle exchange run by the local health department.

News outlets report the Clarksburg City Council voted Thursday to approve the final reading of the proposal, which would require those receiving needles to meet requirements that include submitting to blood tests and showing photo identification.

Health department administrator Chad Bundy had expressed concerns with some of the ordinance's provisions including the photo ID requirement and limiting the program to Harrison County residents.

City Attorney James Cann said prior to the meeting that he had reviewed the ordinance and found no legal problems.

Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy has said the needle exchange program is "creating some negatives," and officials want to eliminate those "while still retaining some positives."