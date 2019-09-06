North Carolina crime victims, testing bills signed by Cooper

New laws in North Carolina will scale back the number of standardized tests that public school students take and lay out expanded rights for crime victims following a recent change to the state constitution.

Also among the half-dozen bills that Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that he signed is one directing the State Lottery Commission to study the feasibility of state-regulated sports and steeplechase betting.

The crime victims' law brings detail to the constitutional amendment approved by voters last fall that amplified constitutional language initially approved in the 1990s. The measure explains which additional crimes trigger those rights and the process by which a victim can assert them.

The testing legislation approved by the General Assembly ends over 20 end-of-course exams covering mostly high school subjects next school year.