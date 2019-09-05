GOP contenders for Louisiana governor want to show viability

FILE - In this March 18, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge, La. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, the two main Republican challengers to Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards square off in a GOP candidate forum Thursday evening, Sept. 5, 2019, in Baton Rouge. AP Photo

The two main Republican challengers to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards are squaring off in a GOP candidate forum as they try to draw distinctions between their campaigns.

Both U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone are trying to position themselves as the most viable contender to defeat the Democratic incumbent governor.

But so far, Abraham and Rispone are campaigning on similar issues and similar positions ahead of the Oct. 12 election.

A Thursday night candidate forum in Baton Rouge, held by a Republican women's organization, will give the two GOP rivals a platform to highlight differences in style, campaign platform and experience.

Abraham is a doctor from rural northeast Louisiana. Rispone is a first-time candidate who has regularly donated to conservative politicians and causes.