DC to update policies after fatal fire at unlicensed rental

Officials in Washington, D.C., say city public safety agencies will be updating policies regarding building code violations after a fire at an unlicensed rental that killed two tenants, including a 9-year-old.

Police Chief Peter Newsham issued an executive order Tuesday that says the agencies and Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs are developing new protocols for reporting and responding to potential fire code violations.

In the interim, news outlets report the executive order requires officers to immediately notify a supervisor, who must then respond to the scene and notify the fire department. The officer must then report the possible violations to the regulatory agency.

An officer previously warned the city about the unlicensed row house that caught fire last month, but authorities didn't fully investigate the officer's complaint.