10-year-old Minnesota girl sells lemonade to aid police dogs

A 10-year-old Minnesota girl is using the profits from selling lemonade to help buy protective vests for police dogs.

Josie Larson, of Monticello, set up the lemonade stand when she found out that the K-9s needed the bulletproof equipment. She set a goal of raising $1,000 and wound up taking in more than $1,600.

On Friday Josie presented the Wright County Sheriff's Office with a check for $1,500. She used the rest of the money to buy treats and toys for the dogs.

Josie tells WCCO-TV that it's important to keep the K-9s and the officers safe.