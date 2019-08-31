2 Maine men injured in attack by bull that escaped pasture

A Maine sheriff's department says a 57-year-old man and his 83-year-old father-in-law were injured by a bull that had escaped an enclosure in Madison and gored them.

WMTW-TV reports Ronald McEwen and father-in-law Robert Neal both suffered serious gore wounds in the Friday attack.

The men were trying to capture the bull after it got loose at McEwen's farm on Horsetail Hill Road in Madison when it charged them.

Police say McEwen shot and killed the bull before it could cause further injury.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Neal was flown to the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was being treated for serious wounds to his arm and leg. McEwen was gored in the face and leg. He was taken to the Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.