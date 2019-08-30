Former Linn County attorney sentenced to prison for theft

A former east-central Kansas county attorney was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for stealing electronics and equipment from the county.

John Sutherland, a 69-year-old from Mound City, was sentenced Thursday for mail fraud and lying to federal investigators. He was also ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution and a total fine of $11,000.

Sutherland was Linn County attorney for about 20 years before leaving the job in January 2017 after losing a re-election campaign.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a statement Sutherland stole 350 to 500 items from Linn County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KCTV reports the items included cell phones paid for by the county that were not used for county business, a television and a computer.

Sutherland also agreed to surrender his law license.