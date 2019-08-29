Trump Jr. speaks to sparse eastern Kentucky crowd

Donald Trump Jr. has campaigned for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection in a county that supported his father during the last presidential election.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports President Donald Trump's son told a sparse Pike County crowd Thursday that he understood eastern Kentucky's historic alliance with Democrats but added "this is not your grandfather's Democratic Party."

Trump Jr. touted his father's successes as president and railed against Hillary Clinton, the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election by Robert Mueller and the media's perceived bias against the president.

He said his father's policies had boosted economic growth and complimented Bevin for similar efforts.

Bevin won Pike County four years ago but narrowly lost there in this year's Republican primary to a lesser known GOP challenger.