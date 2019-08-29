County GOP removes video that warned of Hasidic ‘takeover’

A suburban New York Republican organization has removed a widely condemned video from its Facebook page that warned of a Hasidic Jewish "takeover."

The video posted Wednesday by the Rockland County Republican Party interspersed news clips about conflicts related to the county's growing ultra-Orthodox Jewish population with warnings that "our families" and "our way of life" are at stake.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the video the "very definition of discrimination and anti-Semitism."

The Rockland GOP removed the video on Thursday. However, party chairman Lawrence Garvey complained in a statement on Facebook that anyone who speaks up about overdevelopment is "labeled as anti-Semitic."

County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, said in a statement that the content of the video was "factual" but the "tone and undercurrent" were "unacceptable."