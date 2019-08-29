Man shot to death at South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary

Los Angeles police are investigating a homicide at an unlicensed marijuana dispensary.

Police Department spokesman Jeff Lee says officers arrived at the South Los Angeles dispensary around 1 a.m. Thursday and a found a man who had been shot. The victim died at the scene.

Police say multiple shots were fired but there's no other immediate information.

Elsewhere in Southern California, authorities say in in recent days they've seized 3,700 marijuana plants discovered in illegal grows operating inside two Riverside County homes.

In Northern California, meanwhile, the Butte County Sheriff's office announced that raids on a dozen properties from July 9 to Aug. 21 resulted in seizures of more than 12,600 marijuana plants, 200 pounds of processed pot, 13 firearms and arrests of 25 people.