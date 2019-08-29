Tribal leaders in Oklahoma want governor to change position

Leaders of 34 separate tribal nations in Oklahoma say they're willing to reconsider how much they pay the state for some casino games, but first want the state's new governor to change his position on a key provision of Oklahoma's gaming compacts with the tribes.

A letter signed by leaders of all 34 tribes was delivered Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's office. The tribal leaders are united in their position that if no agreement can be reached on renegotiating the terms of the compacts, the compacts automatically renew in January for another 15-year term.

The governor's position is that the compacts expire at the end of the year.

Stitt spokeswoman Donelle Harder said her office received the letter, but didn't immediately respond to questions about the governor's position.