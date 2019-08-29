Cross names interim UWGB chancellor

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross has named a temporary UW-Green Bay chancellor.

The system announced Thursday that Cross as picked Sheryl Van Gruensven as interim chancellor. Van Gruensven currently serves as UW-Green Bay's vice chancellor for business and finance. She's also the co-founder and co-leader of UW-Green Bay's Women's Leadership group.

She will replace Chancellor Gary Miller effective Oct. 1. Miller is resigning to become president of the University of Akron in Ohio.

System officials said regents will soon name a search-and-screen committee that will find candidates to fill the chancellor's post permanent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They added that Van Gruensven won't be a candidate for the permanent spot. Regent policy prohibits interim chancellor appointees from being considered for the permanent position without Cross' authorization.