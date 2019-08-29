Marijuana grows found in 2 Southern California homes

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office shows some of about 700 marijuana plants found in a home in the area of Temecula, Calif., after a caller reported several people were breaking into the residence. Deputies found an open door and conducted a safety sweep. No one was found but they did discover the illegal marijuana grow and a search warrant was obtained. (Riverside County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Riverside County authorities have found illegal marijuana growing operations inside two suburban homes.

The Sheriff's Department says about 700 marijuana plants were found Wednesday in a Temecula-area home after a caller reported four or five people were breaking into the residence.

Deputies found an open door and conducted a safety sweep. No one was found but they did discover the illegal marijuana grow and a search warrant was obtained.

On Saturday, county firefighters responding to a report of residential flooding in the Temescal Valley area requested deputies to respond to an illegal pot grow.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sheriff's Department says 3,000 plants were removed.