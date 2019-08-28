Jury convicts man in killing of Montana senator’s nephew

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of a nephew of Montana Sen. Jon Tester.

The Spokesman-Review reports John A. Radavich was convicted Wednesday in Robert Tester's death on Sept. 5, 2016.

The 35-year-old was stabbed with a sword and beaten to death at his home near Spangle, a small town just south of Spokane.

The case remained unsolved until Dec. 26, 2016, when Radavich allegedly called a friend in Texas and admitted to killing the younger Tester.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Radavich's lawyer contended that Radavich went to the home because Robert Tester had abused a 17-year-old girl whom Radavich had dated.

Defense attorney Douglas Pierce told the jury that Radavich only wanted to send a message and that Radavich did not intend to kill him.