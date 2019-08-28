Noem requests additional disaster declarations for storms

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is requesting two additional presidential disaster declarations for storm damage this spring and summer.

Noem made the request in letters to President Donald Trump. Both new requests are for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damage to public infrastructure.

One request says a preliminary damage assessment found about $8 million in damage to public infrastructure in 25 counties and on two reservations. The preliminary damage assessment in the second request is $3 million covering six counties and two reservations.

The requests are in addition to the disaster declaration approved by Trump in June. That declaration covered both public property and individual damage during spring snowstorms and flooding.

Work on that disaster declaration continues with at least $43 million in damage being identified.