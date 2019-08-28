Hot N Carolina US House race upends key local election board

A county elections board in North Carolina is facing upheaval less than two weeks before a high-profile special election in the country's last undecided U.S. House race.

A Republican member of the Robeson County elections board resigned and two Democrats could be ousted by state elections officials next week.

All were criticized for participating in campaign events or displaying signs supporting candidates in the vacant 9th Congressional District race.

A new congressional election set for Sept. 10 was scheduled after a state elections board investigation found ballot fraud in neighboring Bladen County last year.

The state elections board could remove two of the three Democrats on the five-member Robeson board when it meets Sept. 5. County elections boards decide whether absentee and provisional ballots meet requirements and are counted.