St. Louis mayor wants to require permits for concealed guns
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking Missouri lawmakers to change state law to let her city and others require concealed weapon permits.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Krewson's comments come a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson rejected a request from the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus that lawmakers take up gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City during a special legislative session planned for September.
At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year.
The Missouri Legislature in 2017 allowed non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Krewson said she has asked Parson to back legislation letting cities of a certain size require permits.
Krewson made the comments at the monthly board meeting of a regional planning group.
