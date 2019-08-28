National Politics
Man dies after being shot by police in Salina
Salina police say an officer fatally shot a man at a home where a woman had been found dead.
Police Chief Brad Nelson said in a news release that officers went to a home Wednesday in west Salina after someone reported a person had been injured.
When entering the house, officers found a recently deceased woman.
During the search, officers encountered a man in the basement. Nelson said the man was armed with a knife and two officers shot him after a brief confrontation.
The male was pronounced dead at a Salina hospital.
No officers were hurt.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
