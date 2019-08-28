Man dies after being shot by police in Salina

Salina police say an officer fatally shot a man at a home where a woman had been found dead.

Police Chief Brad Nelson said in a news release that officers went to a home Wednesday in west Salina after someone reported a person had been injured.

When entering the house, officers found a recently deceased woman.

During the search, officers encountered a man in the basement. Nelson said the man was armed with a knife and two officers shot him after a brief confrontation.

The male was pronounced dead at a Salina hospital.

No officers were hurt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.