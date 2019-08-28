Early Confederate flag removed from Indiana war monument

A replica of an early Confederate flag has been removed from a flagpole near a Civil War monument in southwestern Indiana after a county official says "misunderstandings" kept it flying.

Knox County Commissioners President Kellie Streeter says the commissioners "weren't fully aware" of the flag's nature, but it's been replaced with an Indiana state flag outside the county courthouse in Vincennes.

She says "misunderstandings" about its origins kept it flying among seven different flags near the war monument.

The Confederate flag isn't the one most would think of, but is instead the Confederacy's first official flag, which flew for a year starting in early 1861.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports that flag features a circle of white stars against a blue background and a white stripe flanked by two red stripes.