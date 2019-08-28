Window to qualify for next debate closing quickly on Dems

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. A handful of struggling Democratic presidential hopefuls are bracing for bad news as the window to qualify for the party’s next debate closes quickly. AP Photo

A handful of struggling Democratic presidential hopefuls are bracing for bad news as the window to qualify for the party's next debate closes quickly.

In order to appear on stage in Houston next month, candidates have to reach 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while notching 130,000 unique campaign donors by the end of Wednesday.

Billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer is the closest to securing a slot, needing only one qualifying poll. But two polls released Wednesday did little for him, or any of the other candidates on the bubble.

That raises the likelihood the debate will feature 10 candidates, making it the first in this election season to be held on a single night. Earlier debates featured 20 candidates split across two nights.