High court hearing appeal from man convicted of killing wife

The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing an appeal from a Pierre man convicted of killing his wife 13 years ago.

At issue before the court Tuesday is whether Brad Reay's (ray-uh's) attorney provided adequate counsel. Reay was convicted of killing Tami Reay in Pierre in February 2006.

KGFX reports the victim's body was found by a Lake Oahe's spillway north of Pierre after an extensive search. She'd been stabbed multiple times and her throat had been cut.

A jury convicted Reay of first-degree murder despite his attempts to pin the death on their 12-year-old daughter.

In his appeal, Reay argues defense attorney Tim Rensch failed to pursue experts to look into bite marks on the victim's body, DNA on a towel or tool marks on a tarp covering Tami's body.