Alabama Republican Party opposes appointed school board

The Alabama Republican Party is against a proposal to replace the state's elected school board with one appointed by the governor.

The state party's executive committee voted Saturday to oppose the constitutional amendment before state voters in March.

The decision breaks with Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh who have endorsed an appointed board.

The proposed new education commission would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Alabama Senate. The amendment also includes a directive to replace Common Core curriculum standards with new standards.

The GOP resolution said they urge people to vote no and "retain our right to elect" school board members. The resolution said they also fear the new standards will lock in Common Core "by a different name."