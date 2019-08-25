Notre Dame housing policy leads to glut of empty properties

A now leasing sign in the neighborhood near Notre Dame Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in South Bend, Ind. Some apartments near the University of Notre Dame are sitting vacant due to a school policy requiring some students to live on campus for six semesters. (AP Photo via Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune)/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Some apartments near the University of Notre Dame are sitting vacant due to a school policy requiring some students to live on campus for six semesters.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the university requires incoming freshmen to live on campus for six semesters. The policy came into force beginning with the freshman class of 2018.

Bryan Bennett is a manager for Kramer Properties, which owns about 20 properties around campus. He says many of the apartments were built specifically for leasing to undergraduates. He says the loss of some student renters could increase competition, especially among the larger apartment complexes.

The university said that of the roughly 8,500 undergraduate students, about 63% of seniors and 15% of juniors live off campus.