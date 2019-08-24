Trustee looks into sale of Hermitage Club assets

The Chapter 7 Trustee overseeing the Hermitage Club bankruptcy is exploring a possible sale.

The Bennington Banner reports that trustee Raymond Obuchowski is looking into an agreement to sell "substantially all" of the Hermitage assets, which include a shuttered Hermitage resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington.

The Hermitage once ran the private ski resort, which the state shut down last year for missing tax payments.

Obuchowski and Berkshire Bank submitted information about the possible sale in a transition report submitted to federal bankruptcy court this week.

The bank, meanwhile, is moving forward with its foreclosure action. The federal bankruptcy court will hear the Berkshire Bank's motion for relief from stay on Sept. 20.