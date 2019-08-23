Kickball match leads to disagreement between mayor, umpire

A disagreement during a kickball game between the mayor of a South Carolina town and an umpire led to a city official asking that the umpire be assigned elsewhere.

The Post and Courier reports Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear has been accused of behaving unprofessionally at the Aug. 6 game.

Lockliear admitted he yelled at umpire Graylnn Moran Jr. when Moran called Lockliear's adult son out at home plate. Moran says the mayor stormed out to the plate and "went crazy" on him.

Charleston Officials SC CEO William Hamm says Moncks Corner Recreation Director Becky Ellison asked that Moran not be used for any more of the town's kickball games.

Lockliear says he didn't ask that Moran be reassigned. Both say they haven't spoken since the incident.