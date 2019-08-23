Oregon sheriff facing ethic complaint withdraws resignation

An Oregon sheriff who had announced he would step down after an ethics complaint was brought against him now says he will stay on the job.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Wednesday that Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer announced this week he's withdrawing his resignation after telling county officials last week he was going to quit.

Palmer said in a statement on Facebook that he will finish his term and seek reelection. He declined to comment on the ethics complaint.

Retired Oregon State Police officer Gordon Larson filed a complaint with the state Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Larson says Palmer has failed to return his lost fishing pole because of personal animosity toward Larson.

He claims Palmer has also used his position to damage political opponents.