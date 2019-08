The Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by a Florida sheriff struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking on a highway.

The agency's report says 62-year-old Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was traveling on U.S. 19 in an unmarked patrol vehicle around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday when he struck the 59-year-old man.

Troopers say the man died at the scene.

No charges have been filed against Prendergast.