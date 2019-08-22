Kentucky gay-rights activist arrested during protest

A prominent gay-rights activist was arrested Thursday during a protest at the Kentucky Farm Bureau's Country Ham Breakfast and Auction, a state fair event that draws several political leaders.

State troopers dragged Fairness Campaign director Chris Hartman out of a fairgrounds building in handcuffs. As he was lying prone on the ground, Hartman said "this is a police state ... this is what discrimination looks like." It wasn't immediately clear what he was being charged with.

American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky spokeswoman Amber Duke said the arrest happened when Hartman was denied entry to the event despite having a ticket.

"He had his hands up to present his ticket and the trooper said 'put your hands down, put your hands down,' a struggle ensued and then handcuffs, arrest," Duke said. "Chris went down to the ground."

The Fairness Campaign said members were there for what has become an annual protest of the Farm Bureau's stance on gay rights and other issues.

Farm Bureau spokesman Todd Bright says it did not give instructions to deny anyone entry to the event. The organization says it does not discriminate, but its policies do reflect its membership.

Hartman was also arrested for protesting at the event in 2015 and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse. Prosecutors later dismissed those charges.